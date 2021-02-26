New Pokemon Snap Trailer Welcomes You to the Lental Region - News

The Pokemon Company has released a new trailer for New Pokemon Snap that welcomes you to the Lental region.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In New Pokemon Snap, players will take on the role of a budding Pokemon photographer and work with the Lental region expert, Professor Mirror, and his assistant, Rita, on an ecological survey to photograph Pokemon thriving in nature.

Wild Pokemon are all around and have adapted to thrive in all the various natural expanses of the Lental region. They may be seen living in groups patrolling their territory, wandering serenely on their own or even playing with other Pokemon species. With a careful eye and a photographer’s keen sense of adventure, you’ll be able to spot Pokemon lurking in all sorts of places, including secluded hideaways … and sometimes swooping down suddenly from the sky! Players will be able to interact with Pokemon by throwing a Fluffruit, a tasty fruit found across the region, to catch their attention or watch them eat. You can even use this fruit to help draw out Pokemon into a variety of situations to see how they react. These serendipitous opportunities present a special challenge, and catching them with your camera at the perfect moment may gain you higher scores.

Professor Mirror will evaluate and score players’ photos taken on their adventures. Pokemon photography is evaluated based on the subjects’ poses, how large they appear, how directly they’re facing the camera and where they fall in frame. As players take more photos and fulfill research on their journey, they may see Pokemon look and behave in entirely new ways. Players will have to take many photos and use their highest-scoring shots to fill out their Photodex, a collection of Pokemon photographs.

The untouched depths of the Lental region may sound daunting at first, but don’t worry. Explorers will hop into the NEO-ONE, an auto-driving vehicle, which will steer them across various paths on each island and will help free up time to focus on snapping the perfect shots. Throughout your missions, you may even get to see Pokemon looking and behaving differently than ever before. These special moments are memories to savor, so, luckily, you’ll always have your trusty camera on hand to capture them for Pokemon posterity.

Some Pokemon and vegetation that players may discover will appear to have a special glow. These strange occurrences are found only in the Lental region and are known as the Illumina Phenomenon. Jump into the trusty NEO-ONE and uncover the mystery behind the Illumina Phenomenon!

New Pokemon Snap will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 30 for $59.99.

