Pokemon Legends Arceus Infuses Core Gameplay with Action RPG Elements, Announced for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 777 Views
The Pokemon Company during the Pokemon Presents video today announced Pokemon Legends Arceus for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in early 2022.
View the announcement trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Bold New Direction
The Pokémon Legends: Arceus game honors past Pokémon games’ core gameplay while infusing new action and RPG elements.
You’ll need to catch, survey, and research wild Pokémon in a long-gone era of the Sinnoh region to create and complete the region’s first Pokédex.
Catch Pokémon
To catch Pokémon in the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, you can observe them to learn their behavior, then carefully sneak up, aim your Poké Ball, and let fly!
You can also have your ally Pokémon battle wild Pokémon that you hope to catch. Just throw the Poké Ball holding your ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon, and you’ll seamlessly enter battle and command your Pokémon by choosing from moves it knows.
An Adventure in the Sinnoh of Days Gone By
You’ll be brought to the Sinnoh region, the setting for the Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games. But this story unfolds in a long-gone era, before ideas such as being a Pokémon Trainer or having a Pokémon League even existed.
All around, you’ll find Pokémon living wild in harsh environments that make for a Sinnoh unlike the region you may remember from the days of the Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games.
The Poké Balls of old were apparently built a little differently from the ones we know so well. They were made mostly of wood, and steam puffed from their tops when Pokémon were caught.
Meet Your First Partner Pokémon
As you start off on your adventure to create the region’s first Pokédex, you’ll be able to choose Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott as a partner.
These three Pokémon arrived with a Pokémon Professor, who encountered them on research excursions to various regions.
Pokemon breath of the wild this is why gamefreak moved to Nintendo epd building 🔥 can't wait
What's with the word positioning? lol
Graphics leave much to be desired, Breath of the Wild is still a step up and that is 4~ years old at this point and was a port from a weaker platform.
In saying that, it is a big improvement from Sword and Shield, so that is definitely a bonus.
Will probably be a day 1 purchase anyway.
Quite an intriguing concept but not much said on what your in-game goal is, so feels a bit hollow at the moment. Also the video suggests the game still needs a lot of,polish performance wise.
Between this being on the horizon for early 2022 and the remakes holiday 2021, clearly the cliff is nowhere to be seen. What I can see however...is a new peak.
Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott as a partner... not the best starters, they are all meh at best... i mean, Cyndaquil + Eruption + "choice" is a ok thing, but kinda boring and the other 2 are helpless.
I think they were just trying to be contrary to the norms and picked starters from a mix of generations. Anyway Decidueye, Typhlosion and Samurott aren’t that bad.
2 are bad and 1 is kinda meh. Imho, the 3 are at lower tier on the "starter rank" ( just above Meganium. )
i'm not asking for "all the best starter", i'm just asking for 1 "top starter"! Switch Samurott and put Greninja, or makes space for Blaizeken or even Chesnaught! well, at least they are not putting Gen. 1 mons, no need to use gen.1 again...
In terms of competitive play I would agree with you that they aren't great, but we don't even know if this game will have competitive play. All 3 of those starters are more than adequate for a normal campaign playthrough against AI, they are actually the 3 starters I picked for my first playthrough on each of their respective generations, because they had my favorite designs. Decidueye in particular is one of my favorite 3rd form starters design wise, even if his typing and poor speed stat make him Never Used tier on competitive play.