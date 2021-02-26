Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Announced for Switch, Launches Late 2021 - News

The Pokemon Company during today's Pokemon Presents video announced Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in late 2021. The long-rumored games are remakes of the 2006 Nintendo DS games, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Sinnoh Region of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Games.

Experience the nostalgic story from the Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games in an adventure reborn on the Nintendo Switch system.

Adventures in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games will take place in the Sinnoh region. Rich in nature and with Mount Coronet towering at its heart, Sinnoh is a land of many myths passed down through the ages. You’ll visit many different locations in the Sinnoh region, while striving to become the Champion of the Pokémon League.

