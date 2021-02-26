PlayStation Plus Games for March 2021 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for March 2021, which will be available from Tuesday, March 2, 2021 to Monday, April 5.

PlayStation 5

Maquette (Annapurna Interactive) – All that is tiny is simultaneously huge in this intriguing first-person puzzler designed around a Escher-esque recursive simulation. Making its PlayStation 5 debut as part of next month’s PlayStation Plus lineup, Maquette sets you in the center of a world the rules of which are very different from our own. Solutions to puzzles require you to twist the world recursively—manipulating the landscape of a diorama will see those changes mirrored in the life-sized version that surrounds you. If you get perplexed by a puzzle, you can call up PlayStation 5’s Game Help for helpful hints to solve Maquette‘s tougher conundrums.

As a reminder, Destruction AllStars, which was free for PlayStation Plus subscribers in February, will remain free until April 5, 2021.

PlayStation 4

Farpoint (Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Master an arsenal of weapons to keep yourself alive on a hostile alien world in this free-roaming, first-person PlayStation VR shooter. Optimized for the PlayStation VR Aim controller and fully playable with a DualShock wireless controller, strike out towards your crashed space station solo or with a friend in online co-op. Trade alien threats for testing each other’s skills in a variety of Versus game modes.

