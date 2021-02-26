Stonefly is a Tranquil Action-Adventure Game, Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher MWM Interactive and Creature in the Well developer Flight School Studio have announced Stonefly for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store. It will launch this summer.

View the announcement trailer below:

View gameplay of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Harness the wind and soar through the wilderness of Stonefly. Brilliant but naïve inventor Annika Stonefly must recover a lost family heirloom using her smarts and strategy. Glide strategically among flora and fauna, confronting hungry bugs, adventures, and memorable characters. Along the way, you’ll unravel a heartwarming story of self-discovery, family, legacy, and belonging.

Key Features:

Chill and tranquil action-adventure gameplay punctuated by unique and skillful bug showdowns. Stun ‘em. Shoo ‘em. Get the loot.

Invent and craft new abilities for your mech while customizing it to match your play style.

Take on a variety of bug types to harvest minerals, then use them to craft specialized mech parts.

Glide through tree canopies, across marshes, among prickly briars, and breathtaking nature throughout missions.

Richly handcrafted art, equally inspired by mid-century modern design and the natural world.

Forge relationships with a cast of memorable characters from the Acorn Corps, a band of castaway mech pilots.

