Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 to be Directed by Naoki Hamaguchi - News

Tetsuya Nomura told Famitsu Naoki Hamaguchi will be the only director in the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Tetsuya Nomura and Naoki Hamaguchi were co-directors on the first part.

"Today, we announced three Final Fantasy VII titles, but as I mentioned earlier, I’m personally working on more projects now than ever before,” Nomura said.

"Since we were able to solidify the base gameplay in the first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake and are able to see what we need to improve upon in the future, Naoki Hamaguchi (co-director on Final Fantasy VII Remake) will be entrusted as the director on the next part, while I’ll be involved as the creative director on all things Final Fantasy VII, including the Remake and mobile titles. My basic involvement in the work won’t significantly change, so please give me your continued support."

Square Enix earlier announced Final Fantasy VII Remake will be getting a release on the PlayStation 5 as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. It will launch on June 10.

