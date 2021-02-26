Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 to be Directed by Naoki Hamaguchi - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 535 Views
Tetsuya Nomura told Famitsu Naoki Hamaguchi will be the only director in the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Tetsuya Nomura and Naoki Hamaguchi were co-directors on the first part.
"Today, we announced three Final Fantasy VII titles, but as I mentioned earlier, I’m personally working on more projects now than ever before,” Nomura said.
"Since we were able to solidify the base gameplay in the first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake and are able to see what we need to improve upon in the future, Naoki Hamaguchi (co-director on Final Fantasy VII Remake) will be entrusted as the director on the next part, while I’ll be involved as the creative director on all things Final Fantasy VII, including the Remake and mobile titles. My basic involvement in the work won’t significantly change, so please give me your continued support."
Square Enix earlier announced Final Fantasy VII Remake will be getting a release on the PlayStation 5 as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. It will launch on June 10.
Thanks, Gematsu.
Fuck me dead can't you Square Enix idiots just concentrate your resources on getting part 2 out the door and this announcement better not mean you have just started on it,
Going by the massive failure and money sink of Avengers, that they're just pulling this and two mobile games outta their arse to make up for lost money, instead of putting focus on part II.
Those are the vibes they are giving me anyway, esp with the $200 KH collection on EGS as well.
Nah, they didn't just start on it. They announced that Part 2 was already in development in November 2019, about 6 months before part 1 released. They announced that part 2 had entered full development in July 2020. As for when it will release, I'd say anywhere from 2022-2025, we still don't know how big part 2 will be. They said in one interview that they were considering making future parts smaller than part 1 in order to speed up the release cycle, but maybe they decided on larger parts instead to reduce the total number of parts. Rather or not part 2 will be open world now that we're out of Midgar could also affect how long it will take to develop I would imagine, a linear part 2 would probably take less time than an open world part 2.
I know they are working on part 2, what I meant was full and only putting focus on Part II and XVI, instead of dolling out this version and two mobile games.
When is this timed exclusive finished? Some fans of the series would like to play the game.
Yeah, I'd like to know too. It was 1 year timed exclusive before, but it has been nearly a year now and still not on Xbox or PC. Did Sony pay to extend it by another 3 months, 6 months, a year, or will it release on Xbox Series and PC this June alongside PS5? Give us some damn information Square!
I'd like to, but seeing as it's not a complete game, and already exclusive for a year, and likely to be exclusive to that store KH was recently exclusive to, my interest in this has basically died.
Sod paying full price for this on PC, and I know SE would charge full for it.
By Square Enix's twisted logic they most likely are waiting on Nomura to Direct the port, after all he's the Creative director of all things FFVII , but don't worry he will notify us when he's becomes involved in another 4 spin offs for FFXVI ,that he has a new director for it but he will be hovering over everybody in a jetpack so he still needs our support.
I think the timed exclusive thing was just on PS4, now it's coming to PS5 and there is new content. If you wanna play, get a PS4 or PS5.