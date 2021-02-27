PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 14 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

PS5: 5,413,676 Switch: 3,678,171 XSX|S: 3,641,105

Through the first 14 weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S by a fair margin. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 1.74 million units and is 1.77 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by only 37,066 units.

The PS5 has sold 5.41 million in 14 weeks worldwide, while the Switch sold 3.68 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 3.64 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 14 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 42.5 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 28.9 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 28.6 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 26.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

PS5: 2,336,885 XSX|S: 1,849,435 Switch: 1,396,937

Through the first 14 weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.49 million units and is 0.94 million units ahead of the Switch. The Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Switch by 0.45 million units.

The PS5 has sold 2.34 million in 14 weeks in the US, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 1.85 million units and the Switch 1.40 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 14 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 41.9 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 33.1 percent, and the Switch at 25.0 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 32 and current Xbox Series X|S sales until week 24.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (13 weeks):

PS5: 1,789,885 XSX|S: 1,061,200 Switch: 1,019,929

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 13 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.73 million units and is 0.77 million units ahead of the Switch. The Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Switch by only 41,271 units.

The PS5 has sold 1.79 million in 13 weeks in Europe, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 1.06 million units and the Switch 1.02 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 13 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 46.2 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 27.4 percent, and the Switch at 26.4 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 32.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 926,163 PS5: 366,217 XSX|S: 34,820

Through the first 14 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 0.56 million units and is 0.89 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.33 million units.

The Switch has sold 926,163 units in 14 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 366,217 units, and the Xbox Series X|S 34,820 units.

Looking at the marketshare through 14 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 69.8 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 27.6 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.6 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

