Next Dragon Age is Now Single-Play Only, According to Bloomberg - News

/ 202 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Electronic Arts has allowed BioWare to remove all multiplayer components from the next game in the Dragon Age series, according to sources who spoke with Bloomberg.

The game previously had a multiplayer focus, but in recent months it has been changed into a single-player only game.

One reason for the change was the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is a single-player game. Another reason was the failure of BioWare's Anthem, which is a multiplayer game.

The next Dragon Age began development in 2015, however, it was rebooted in 2017 to be more multiplayer-focused to bring in more revenue. This was when creative director Mike Laidlaw left the company.

