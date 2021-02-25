Hot Wheels Unleashed Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Milestone has announced Hot Wheels Unleashed for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch on September 30.

"We continue to focus on engaging consumers with our brands through gaming platforms," said Mattel head of digital gaming Andrew Chan. "Hot Wheels is all about encouraging the challenger spirit and Hot Wheels Unleashed brings that mission to life for gamers of all ages. Milestone’s expertise in racing game development has enabled us to transform the Hot Wheels brand into a compelling console and PC gaming experience for both current Hot Wheels fans and gamers who may be rediscovering the iconic brand."

Milestone executive producer Michele Caletti added, "Like many other team members who worked on the game, I’ve been playing with Hot Wheels since I was a child, and today I’m still a hungry Hot Wheels fan and collector. This is the reason why we’re all so committed in delivering the purest and most authentic Hot Wheels gameplay experience ever in a videogame. We owe it to the Hot Wheels community and to our inner children."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Collect the best vehicles in the Hot Wheels universe, build spectacular tracks and dive into breathtaking races.

Key Features:

Collector or Artist? Both – The most iconic and sought after Hot Wheels™ vehicles are waiting for you. Get ready to make them race at full speed!

Stand out in the crowd by setting off your personality with the exclusive livery editor.

– The most iconic and sought after Hot Wheels™ vehicles are waiting for you. Get ready to make them race at full speed! Stand out in the crowd by setting off your personality with the exclusive livery editor. Always Running – Prove your skills by competing in awesome races and get ready for pure fun! Drift, charge the booster and launch yourself into spectacular loops. But be careful! If you’re too slow gravity will do its job.

– Prove your skills by competing in awesome races and get ready for pure fun! Drift, charge the booster and launch yourself into spectacular loops. But be careful! If you’re too slow gravity will do its job. The Bigger the Challenge, The Greater the Glory – Race side by side with your friends in split screen mode for two players or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges.

– Race side by side with your friends in split screen mode for two players or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges. Create the Shape of Your Track Waiting to host your races are enormous interactive environments with their own distinguishing features, where every object can become an integral part of the track. Unleash your creativity with the most exciting track editor ever! Build your track by taking advantage of what surrounds you, and create amazing layouts inside and outside the race course. Bend and stretch the iconic “orange piece”, add loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races. Share your craziest creations online and try those of other players.

Race in Your World – Furnish your own personal room with a huge number of elements that you will collect during your adventure and host the most amazing races inside it.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

