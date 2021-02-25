System Shock Remake Launches Late Summer 2021, New Demo Out Now - News

Developer Nightdive Studios announced the System Shock remake will launch for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store in late summer 2021. A new demo is also now available.

The game will also launch later for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"Yes, and hopefully (damn) close with the PC launch," Nightdive Studios director of business development Larry Kuperman told Gematsu.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The new System Shock is a complete remake of the groundbreaking immersive sim, first released in 1994. Players, in the space-boots of an unnamed hacker who awakes after a six-month snooze, finds Citadel Station in quite the state. Murderous robots, killer cyborgs, and malicious mutants have run amok. And the station’s AI, SHODAN, seems to have developed quite the God complex.

Nightdive has given the entirely remade System Shock the full treatment, recreating the fan-favorite title for modern players with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, revamped hacking, and a renovated Citadel Station with all sorts of new areas and secrets to uncover.

Key Features:

The Return of SHODAN – The talented Terri Brosius returns to bring her unique vocal venom to the villainous AI SHODAN

– The talented Terri Brosius returns to bring her unique vocal venom to the villainous AI SHODAN Hackers Gonna Hack – System Shock features a totally revamped hacking system featuring new 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) gameplay, providing new enemies and challenges

– System Shock features a totally revamped hacking system featuring new 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) gameplay, providing new enemies and challenges Familiar but… Different – Citadel Station is bigger and more terrifying than ever with all-new areas, traps, puzzles, and of course, plenty of secrets to uncover

– Citadel Station is bigger and more terrifying than ever with all-new areas, traps, puzzles, and of course, plenty of secrets to uncover The Sound of Terror – Re-recorded audio logs provide players with a drip-feed of horrifying lore as they piece together exactly what went wrong for the dwellers of Citadel Station

– Re-recorded audio logs provide players with a drip-feed of horrifying lore as they piece together exactly what went wrong for the dwellers of Citadel Station Robots and Zombies and Lasers… Oh My – Blast, smash, and occasionally flee from re-imagined enemies like angry Repair-Bots, “Hopper” Mobile Lasers, mutants, cyborgs, and all kinds of bloodthirsty monsters and aggressive automatons

