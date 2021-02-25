Boomerang X Headed to Switch and PC This Spring - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer DANGI announced the first-person boomerang hack-and-slash game, Boomerang X, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this spring.

Whispers bubble from fresh cracks in the ground, echoing through the abandoned depths and primordial woods. A black flow cuts through stone and threatens to spill once more across the world. The ancient tetraform calls, and with it come unearthly powers.

Catapult yourself through the air, use the power drawn from fallen creatures to slow time, and cut through the swarms of dark beings with a razor-edge boomerang. Travel through once bustling locales, sacrificed to hide a myth, and descend the Godpath into the lost realms below. Cleanse these halls and ensure that whatever lies beneath doesn’t come back.

