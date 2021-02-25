The Persistence Enhanced Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC - News

Firespirte has announced The Persistence Enhanced for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. It will launch later this year. Users who own The Persistence for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the next-generation version for free.

The next-generation version of the game features improved lighting, UX enhancements, and ray tracing. The PS5 version supports haptic feedback with the DualSense controller.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Persistence Enhanced challenges you to survive aboard a doomed deep space colony starship in the year 2521, overrun with horrific and murderous aberrations, with lighting and user experience enhancements and Raytracing dialing up the atmosphere and tension. Immersive haptic feedback is also supported for DualSense on PlayStation 5.

Stranded, malfunctioning, and caught in the inexorable pull of a black hole, “The Persistence” is overrun with a crew mutated into horrific and murderous aberrations. It’s down to you, a clone of security officer Zimri Eder, to make your way deeper in the decks of The Persistence to repair the systems and prevent the ship from being torn apart.

The Persistence Enhanced will be available as a free upgrade for existing owners of The Persistence on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

