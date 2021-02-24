Mr. Sakurai Presents: Pyra / Mythra in New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Presentation Set for March 4 - News

Nintendo announced there will be a Mr. Sakurai Presents: Pyra / Mythra for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on March 4 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET.

The presentation will be around 35 minutes long and provide details on the upcoming Pyra / Mythra DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and announce when the DLC will release. There will also be no new fighters announced during the presentation.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

The presentation will be roughly 35 minutes long, and there will be no further new fighter announcements. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 24, 2021

