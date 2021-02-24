Mighty Fight Federation Launches February 25 for PS5, PS4, and PC Worldwide, and in Europe for Switch - News

Publisher Forthright Entertainment and developer Komi Games announced Mighty Fight Federation will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam worldwide on February 25 for $29.99, as well as for the Nintendo Switch in Europe on the same day, and soon after in North America.

An Xbox One port might happen at a later date depending on the growth and response to the multiplayer arena fighting game.

View the PS5 and PS4 release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Slam opponents into walls, launch them into the air and follow up with fast, high-flying attacks in this brand new arena fighter. Choose from 13 different characters with unique play styles. Face off in head-to-head matches, team up with other fighters or embrace the chaos of four-player free-for-all.

Mighty Fight Federation is a throwback to classic 3D arena fighters, but with a focus on fighting game fundamentals. Select from a roster of characters each with distinct and deep combo opportunities. Use the game’s Hype mechanics to zone, evade, counter and play mind-games with your opponents. Mighty Fight Federation combines the old with the new in a fresh competitive twist on the party-fighter genre.

Key Features:

Battle with up to four players locally and online.

Experience “what if” endings in Arcade Mode, and get good with in-game tutorials and Training Mode.

Pick from a roster of 13 outlandish characters with unique play-styles. Place traps, throw explosive projectiles and charge in with rush-down combos. Find the style that fits the way you play.

Build energy to spend on combo Breakers or spend it all on a Hype Factor activation that can turn the tide of battle. The right choice can make all the difference.

A killer soundtrack featuring music by Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania), James Landino (RWBY, No Straight Roads), Vince DiCola (Rocky IV, Transformers) and Manami Matsumae (Mega Man, Shovel Knight).

