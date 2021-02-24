World Splitter is a Puzzle Platformer, Launches for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 201 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Bumble3ee Interactive and developer NeoBird Games announced the puzzle platformer, World Splitter, will launch later this year for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"World Splitter will feature a ton of content at launch, including a single-player campaign lasting roughly 10 hours, 10 local two-player co-op missions, settings for restricted win conditions, a medal system, and more," said NeoBird Games CEO Martin Schiele.

"It’ll be the perfect game for puzzle enthusiasts pining for interesting mechanics and imaginative settings. The title’s time-based challenges could make it a hit among speedrunners, too."

View the teaser trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Made with the brightest puzzle enthusiasts in mind, the game will dare players to quickly complete stages by intelligently positioning and rotating dimension rifts that separate two vibrant, beautifully animated worlds.

Each one of the 60 levels included in World Splitter will consist of two parallel dimensions. Players must manipulate dimension rifts to navigate across visible parts of the stage, save critters, and reach their exit. Obstacles like enemies, levers, mechanical platforms, portals, and gravity fields are designed to push one’s logical thinking skills to the limit.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles