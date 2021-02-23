Dungeon Defenders: Awakened Launches March 17 for Xbox One, Later in 2021 for Switch and PS4 - News

Developer Chromatic Games announced Dungeon Defenders: Awakened will launch for the Xbox One on March 17 and for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 later in 2021. The game is out now for PC via Steam.

That’s right, it’s back! The Dungeon Defenders franchise is finally making its glorious return with Dungeon Defenders: Awakened from Chromatic Games.

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened is a co-operative Action RPG/Tower Defense game that brings loot, leveling, pets, and character customization to a legendary four-player co-op experience.

The past has been changed! Choose your hero and construct an epic defense to fight off hordes of enemies while you jump into the fray to protect Etheria. Team up with up to four players as you level up, claim legendary loot, and take on the armies of enemies that await you!

Key Features:

Protect Your Eternia Crystal! – Master the Squire, Huntress, Apprentice, and Monk to fight off hundreds of minions bent on mayhem!. Build and utilize your arsenal of blockades, towers, traps, and auras to keep the Eternia Crystals safe. The only requirement is to win, but it’s up to you to choose how!

– Master the Squire, Huntress, Apprentice, and Monk to fight off hundreds of minions bent on mayhem!. Build and utilize your arsenal of blockades, towers, traps, and auras to keep the Eternia Crystals safe. The only requirement is to win, but it’s up to you to choose how! Party Up – Defending Etheria is better with friends! Bring three of your friends online to jump into the fray with you!

– Defending Etheria is better with friends! Bring three of your friends online to jump into the fray with you! Make It Rain Loot – Gain a plethora of loot while fighting off waves of foes that approach! Swords, crossbows, staves, polearms, axes, grenade launchers, beam sabers, and so much more are yours for the taking.

– Gain a plethora of loot while fighting off waves of foes that approach! Swords, crossbows, staves, polearms, axes, grenade launchers, beam sabers, and so much more are yours for the taking. Customize Customize Customize – Everything about Dungeon Defenders: Awakened is chosen by you. The gear you use, the way your hero looks, where you build your defenses, which defenses you build — you are the master of your destiny in Etheria!

