PlayStation has 'Strong Ties' With Japanese Licensees

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Famitsu (and translated by Gematsu) said that Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio has "strong ties" with Japanese licensees.
"We’re really happy with and proud of the PlayStation Studios titles released by our Worldwide Studios," said Ryan. "Some have already been announced, and others are in wait to be announced in the future.
"Also, Sony Interactive Entertainment has strong ties with Japanese licensees, so going forward we would like to continue to strengthen that cooperation and develop titles made in Japan for PlayStation fans around the world."
He was also asked about upcoming games from more Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio and he did not provide any specifics other than they will have more to talk about in the future.
"Nothing I am able to comment on at the moment," he said. "However, Team Asobi’s Astro’s Playroom was truly outstanding. I’ll have more to say about this at a later date."
Ryan says for the foreseeable future they plan on doing online events such as State of Play instead of any events in person.
"Right now, we anticipate we’ll be doing online events," he said. "As 2020 has shown us, online events are the safest and most efficient."
