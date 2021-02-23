Gran Turismo 7 Delayed to 2022 - News

/ 432 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital announced the upcoming racing game, Gran Turismo 7, has been delayed from 2021 to 2022.

"Gran Turismo 7 has been impacted by COVID-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022," a Sony Interactive Entertainment public relations representative told GQ.

"With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on Gran Turismo 7‘s release date when available."

Gran Turismo 7 is in development for the PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles