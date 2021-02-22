Drew Murray Rejoins Insomniac Games After Leaving The Initiative - News

Perfect Dark design director Drew Murray recently announced at the beginning of the month he had left developer The Initiative

Murray via Twitter announced he has rejoined Insomniac Games as a principal designer, which is currently developing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5.

"I guess ten years, five games, and six job titles just wasn't enough," said Murray. "I'm excited to be rejoining many friends and former colleagues at Insomniac Games as a Principal Designer. That takes me to my seventh job title; now I just need to work some days and make some games, right?"

He joined the developer in 2005 and worked on first-person shooter, Resistance: Fall of Man, as an associate designer, a designer on Ratchet and Clank Future: Tools of Destruction, senior designer on Resistance 2, and lead designer on Resistance 3. His last project at the studio was Sunset Overdrive.

