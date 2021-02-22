Drew Murray Rejoins Insomniac Games After Leaving The Initiative - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,328 Views
Perfect Dark design director Drew Murray recently announced at the beginning of the month he had left developer The Initiative
Murray via Twitter announced he has rejoined Insomniac Games as a principal designer, which is currently developing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5.
"I guess ten years, five games, and six job titles just wasn't enough," said Murray. "I'm excited to be rejoining many friends and former colleagues at Insomniac Games as a Principal Designer. That takes me to my seventh job title; now I just need to work some days and make some games, right?"
He joined the developer in 2005 and worked on first-person shooter, Resistance: Fall of Man, as an associate designer, a designer on Ratchet and Clank Future: Tools of Destruction, senior designer on Resistance 2, and lead designer on Resistance 3. His last project at the studio was Sunset Overdrive.
I guess ten years, five games, and six job titles just wasn't enough. I'm excited to be rejoining many friends and former colleagues at @insomniacgames as a Principal Designer. That takes me to my seventh job title; now I just need to work some days and make some games, right? pic.twitter.com/gCK4z4OVUY— Drew Murray (@PlaidKnuckles) February 22, 2021
In their job listings MS advertised The Initiative as a AAAA studio that was going to take gaming to new places. I guess after seeing that it's a rather small studio that's going to be working on reviving a dead franchise from another studio some likely feel this isn't what they signed up for. MS likely told them they can do whatever they want hence the bold claims and then kept shooting down their ideas and eventually told them to just make another Perfect Dark. That had to be a big downer for quite a few.
I guess we can all agree that compared to Insomniac the Initiative doesn't deserve an extra A.
Y'all two can agree, I would personally, much, much rather have a Perfect Dark reboot than any game Insomniac could ever dream of releasing.
I agree. This guys experience in FPS is the Resistance series, basically nothing special.
Have to laugh at the same users trying to turn this into something it isnt.
The guy had a family matter. He said he needed a break to think about some things.
He worked at Insomniac for most of his time. He would have friends working their that would be like family to him. Most likely with the things going on in his personal life his position at The Initiative would be too stressfull for him since he was lead there. Stepping back into insomniac he is taking on a lesser role and has support of people he knows for years to help him in this hard time. But yea make it about console wars.
lol, thats kind of hilarious. Must be that he wasn't a fan of what they were doing at the Initiative. That or location based preference.
I was thinking the same thing however he probably knew that his position at The Initiative would have been replaced so he went back to Insomniac instead.