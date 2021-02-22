Pascal’s Wager: Definitive Edition Launches March 12 for PC - News

Publisher Giant Global and developer TipsWorks announced the action RPG, Pascal’s Wager: Definitive Edition, will launch for PC via Steam on March 12. The game is out now for iOS and Android.

The includes the base game and all the released post-launch content and is available for 10 percent off until March 26.

View the official Steam launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Pascal’s Wager: Definitive Edition is a challenging action role-playing game set in a world of dark fantasy. Step into the shoes of Couriers, as they discover the tale behind the mysterious Dark Mist.

A World Without Light

The Colossus, mysterious creatures that dispelled the Dark Mist that once engulfed the land of Solas, has fallen. As Couriers, you will explore various handcrafted locales in this intriguing world full of secrets, hidden mysteries, and stories. The veiled truth of Solas awaits your discovery…

Hardcore Combat Experience

Master five unique, powerful, and versatile characters each with their own distinctive combat styles for a rich and incredibly challenging experience. The dark forces you face are relentless and cunning, the bosses will put your planning, reflexes, and determination to the ultimate test.

(An optional, more accessible “Casual Mode” is also available.)

Humanity’s Story in the Darkness

Centuries ago, the sun sank into the sea, leading to the Dark Mist enveloping the lands. At the same time, great, towering beings began to appear. These were the Colossus. They brought light to the areas surrounding them and in turn, humanity found its last and only refuge.

Thousands of years after the Colossi appeared, a mysterious illness beset these creatures of the light and they began to fall…

Following the trail of the falling Colossi, Terrence the Courier and his companions embark on an arduous journey. They will encounter figures benevolent and evil, seal or witness their fate, and unveil the truth behind the dark world.

