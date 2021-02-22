Final Fantasy XVI is 'Action-Oriented,' But Will Have Story-Focused Mode - News

Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida on the latest episode of Tokyo FM radio show One Morning today has discussed the upcoming and revealed some new information about it.

Yoshida says Final Fantasy XVI is "quite action-oriented. It’s a Final Fantasy featuring story and action." However, he added that players who aren't good at action games don't need to worry as there will be a story-focused mode.

"We really want players to enjoy the story, so we’re preparing a mode for players who want to focus on story," said Yoshida. "Since we have quite the substantial support actions, we’re of course preparing something easy to operate and smooth to play. Don’t worry too much."

"I’m from the generation that has been playing the Final Fantasy series from the first game in real-time—I’m almost in my 50s," he added. "I think the Warriors of Light have grown up in their own worlds, so I want to create a world of Final Fantasy that those who know the good and bad of reality can also be passionate about.

"I believe there are certain hardships that are experienced when becoming an adult, so I want to make the main theme of this game something that those who grew up playing Final Fantasy and understand reality can still enjoy, get something out of, and think about."

Final Fantasy XVI is in development for the PlayStation 5.

