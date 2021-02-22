Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Remakes to be Announced This Week, According to Rumor - News

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, which originally launched for the Nintendo DS in 2006, have been rumored to be getting remakes this year for the Nintendo Switch. Sources have said the game will be announced sometime this month.

Pokemon’s 25th anniversary is this Saturday, February 27, which is the same day the original games launched in Japan for the Game Boy in 1996.

Centro Pokemon via Twitter is reporting the remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl will be announced ahead of the 25th anniversary this week. If the remakes are real and are launching this year there is a decent chance they will be announced this week.

The Pokemon Company is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pokemon by releasing New Pokemon Snap for the Nintendo Switch on April 30 for $59.99.

No van a tener que aguantar hasta el Pokémon Day el 27 de febrero para las grandes noticias que han estado esperando.



Nos vemos la próxima semana. pic.twitter.com/wNtWg9XKjm — Centro Pokémon (@CentroPokemon) February 18, 2021

