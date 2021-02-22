Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Debuts in 1st on the Italian Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 6, 2021, which ended February 14, 2021.

FIFA 21 (PS4) and Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) are in second and third places, respectively. The Last of Us Part II (PS4) is in fourth place. Little Nightmares II (PS4) debuted in fifth place.

There are eight PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and two Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 6, 2021:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) FIFA 21 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Little Nightmares II (PS4) Just Dance 2021 (NS) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4) Jump Force (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

