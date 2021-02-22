Doom Eternal Director Has Thought About Adding a Female Slayer - News

Doom Eternal director Hugo Martin speaking on a Bethesda Twitch stream was asked about adding a female Slayer to the game. He said it is something he has thought about and that if the team were to add a female Slayer he would like for it to impact the gameplay.

"I’ve thought about it," said Martin. "I think if we did it, I’d want it to be lethal. I think it’s interesting how it would impact the Glory Kills and the weapons that she would have. The fighting style [would] certainly [be] all aggression, absolutely, but a different type of aggression.

"I would really strive to have it impact the gameplay in a way that was meaningful. I’ve definitely put a lot of thought into that, actually!"

He added, "Tonally, when it comes to designing the action, you think about, ‘if The Slayer is a Ferrari, then what would a female Slayer be? What would a Medieval slayer be?’ How would that effect things and what sort of analogies would you draw from that to allow it to influence the experience? It definitely would be cool."

Doom Eternal is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

