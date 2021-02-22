Kingdom Hearts III PC Specs Revealed - News

Square Enix during the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase earlier this month announced the Kingdom Hearts series will launch for PC via the Epic Games Store on March 30.

The Epic Games Store listing for Kingdom Hearts III has revealed the PC requirements for the game. The game requires at a minimum Windows 10, 75 GB of storage, 8 GB of RAM, i5-3330 3.0GHz AMD Ryzen R3 1200 CPU, and AMD Radeon R7 260X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 GPU.

Check out the complete PC requirements below:

Minimum

OS: Win 10 64 (ver. 1909 or later)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3330 3.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R3 1200

Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 260X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760

VRAM: 2GB

Memory: 8 GB RAM or more

Storage: 75 GB or more

Recommended

OS: Win 10 64 (ver. 1909 or later)

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 3.4GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 4-Core 3.6GHz

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

VRAM: 8GB

Memory: 8 GB RAM or more

Storage: 75 GB or more

The list of games coming to the Epic Games Store include Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III, and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.

The games are priced at $59.99, except for Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, which is priced at $49.99.

