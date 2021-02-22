Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Tops the French Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) has debuted in the top spot on the French charts in week 6, 2021, according to SELL.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fourth place and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Little Nightmares II Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Xbox One Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Ring Fit Adventure Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 Super Mario 3D Land PC Football Manager 2021 Little Nightmares II Microsoft Flight Simulator

