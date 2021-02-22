Can't Drive This launches March 19 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

developer Pixel Maniacs announced the Multiplayer party racing game Can’t Drive This will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 19 as a digital release.

The game launched in Early Access for PC via Steam in September 2016. Perp Games will release a physical edition of the game for PS5 and PS4, alongside the digital versions.

Yes! Finally! We have a release date! 🥳



Can't Drive This is launching on Friday, March 19th on:

- Steam

- Nintendo Switch

- PlayStation 4 & 5 (digital & boxed!)

- Xbox



Please help us with a retweet to spread the word!❤️



🚗💥🚗💥🚗💥🚗💥 pic.twitter.com/f88yTUsyP9 — Pixel Maniacs (@pixel_maniacs) February 22, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Can’t What Now?

Can’t Drive This is a competitive co-op (it’s a thing) multiplayer party racing game. Drive your monster truck WHILE your friend builds the road in front of you! Oh, and don’t go too slow, OR YOU’LL EXPLODE! Like in that Sandra Bullock movie, in which she kinda does the same thing, but on a bus. Also, she doesn’t explode (Spoiler alert). Also, Keanu Reeves was in the movie.

Cooperative Multiplayer Goodness

Play local face-to-face couch co-op, with your best frenemy! Grab some friends and some controllers, and go destroy those friendships! (We probably should, but do not take responsibility for any damage to your interpersonal relationships.)

If you don’t have any friends around, play single-player, or find some random internet-person to play with! Experience the joy of playing Can’t Drive This without that annoying smelly friend next to you. You know the one I’m talking about.

Customization

Where’s the fun in online multiplayer if there’s no customization, you ask? A very intelligent question, you beautiful person! Can’t Drive This features a gazillion* unlockable parts and a vehicle editor so you can show off your awesomeness to everybody! But as we all know, only one player gets to drive a car at a time. The other player builds the road. That’s why we also included a road editor! Create your custom track and have your friends race on a gold-plated yellow brick road, if that’s your jam!

Key Features:

Racing game (what the game is).

Level editor (the game is this, too!).

Customizable vehicles.

Customizable race tracks.

Single-player.

Two-player online multiplayer.

Local multiplayer (up to 4-Player Split-Screen).

