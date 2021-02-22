By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Aksys Games to Announce New Games at New Game+ Expo 2021

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 130 Views

Publisher Aksys Games announced it plans to reveal new games at  New Game+ Expo 2021 

The digital showcase will be held on March 4 starting at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. You will be able to watch it on Twitch. It will feature upcoming titles, updates, and special guest appearances from several video game publishers.

Here is the list of publishers that are participating at New Game+ Expo 2021:

  • Aksys Games
  • Arc System Works America
  • GungHo Online Entertainment America
  • Grasshopper Manufacture
  • Idea Factory International
  • Inti Creates
  • Koei Tecmo America
  • Natsume Inc.
  • NIS America, Inc.
  • Playism
  • PM Studios

