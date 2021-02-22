Aksys Games to Announce New Games at New Game+ Expo 2021 - News

/ 130 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Aksys Games announced it plans to reveal new games at New Game+ Expo 2021

The digital showcase will be held on March 4 starting at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. You will be able to watch it on Twitch. It will feature upcoming titles, updates, and special guest appearances from several video game publishers.

Here is the list of publishers that are participating at New Game+ Expo 2021:

Aksys Games

Arc System Works America

GungHo Online Entertainment America

Grasshopper Manufacture

Idea Factory International

Inti Creates

Koei Tecmo America

Natsume Inc.

NIS America, Inc.

Playism

PM Studios

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles