Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Remains in 1st on the UK Charts

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending February 20, 2021. Sales for the game dropped 61 percent week-on-week.

FIFA 21 takes second place as sales increased 59 percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in third place as sales grew 19 percent. Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops to fourth place as sales are down four percent.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is up one spot to fifth, despite sales dropping nine percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury FIFA 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Ring Fit Adventure Spider-Man: Miles Morales Just Dance 2021

