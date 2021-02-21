Microsoft to Discuss Future Bethesda Plans Once Deal Closes in March, According to Jeff Grubb - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft announced back in September 2020 it had reached an agreement to acquire Bethesda parent company ZeniMax for $7.5 billion. The deal has not been finalized, however, it is in the final process of approval by the European Commission.

GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb in a recent podcast said Microsoft plans to hold some kind of event once the ZeniMax acquisition is finalized, which will most likely be sometime in March.

"Once the deal closes, they will talk about it in a big way," Grubb said. "I don’t know if it will be a full Direct-style event, but they will make note of it, and they will talk about it extensively, and they will explain what it means to everybody. Kind of talk about the immediate future for both companies becoming one in the future."

As of right now, we don't know for sure if future games from the eight ZeniMax studios will be Xbox console exclusives or if they would get a release on PlayStation or Nintendo platforms.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

