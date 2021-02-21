Fighting EX Layer: Another Dash Announced for Switch, Launches Later This Year - News

Arika has announced Fighting EX Layer: Another Dash for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2021.

Fighting EX Layer: Another Dash is a different game from Fighting EX Layer. Some characters and moves have been changed, and the Gougis and dashes have been replaced by new systems like EX-Dash, EX-Arrow, and EX-Illusion. The netcode has also been changed.

View the announcement trailer below:

Fighting EX Layer is available now for PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Thanks, Gematsu.

