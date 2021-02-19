Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has debuted in first on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 6th week of 2021.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have re-entered the top 10 in second and third, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops from first to fourth and Ring Fit Adventure drops from second to fifth.

Little Nightmares II debuted in sixth place. Demon's Souls and Immortal's Fenyx Rising re-entered the top 10 in seventh and eighth respectively.

There are a total of four Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, four multiplatform games, and two PlayStation games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 6, 2021: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - NEW Spider-Man Miles Morales Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Little Nightmares II - NEW Demon's Souls Immortals: Fenys Rising Super Mario Party Just Dance 2021

