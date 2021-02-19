Tactics RPG Battle Brothers Fights Onto Switch March 11 - News

UKIYO Publishing and Overhype Studios have announced that the procedurally-generated tactics title Battle Brothers is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 11. It originally launched on PC in 2017.

Battle Brothers is a turn-based tactical RPG in which players accrue their own mercenary gang in a gritty, medieval fantasy world. You decide who to hire, where to go, what contracts to take on, and how to manage your private militia. Running a company requires blood, sweat and tears as you balance your budget, equip your crew, and do whatever it takes to put food on the table as you wander through this unforgiving world.

Once in combat, Battle Brothers is a different kind of tactical affair, as you position your players into place. They best be well equipped, however, as different weapons will have different advantages and disadvantages against the rogue gallery of cronies. Split shields with axes, stun enemies with a mace, form a phalanx with spears, or crush enemy armor with a warhammer. Everything in Battle Brothers is permanent, so once you lose a soldier, they’re gone forever. And if you lose your whole squad, it’s game over! The world of Battle Brothers is rough and unforgiving, ensuring that the stakes are always high both in battle and in the monetary management outside of it.

"Battle Brothers is a game designed to both challenge the players and their tactics and to generate memorable, unique stories. Stories of defeat, drama and despair but also stories of heroism and exciting victories,” said Jan Taaks of Overhype Studios. “Games as complex and deep as Battle Brothers are rare on the Switch and being finally able to play it while on the road is a very exciting prospect for us!"

“We quickly found ourselves addicted to Battle Brothers and knew it would be a perfect product for Switch, where you can game on the go... or at home when someone else is occupying the TV,” said Martin Hann of UKIYO Publishing. “It takes you on such compelling expeditions that having it in portable mode feels like cozying up to a good book.”

Pre-orders for the game are available now, offering a discount of 15% off the game and all of its add-on content. The core game will retail for $29.99 / £22.99 / €27.99, while a comprehensive bundle will be available that includes the main game and premium DLC expansions — Beasts & Exploration, Warriors of the North, and Blazing Deserts — for $60.98 / £50.98 / €58.98, offering an additional 5% savings.

