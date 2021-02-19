Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has debuted first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 14, 2021.

Little Nightmares II debuted in second place. Grand Theft Auto V shoots up from sixth to third place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops from first to fourth. Red Dead Redemption 2 is up two spots to seventh.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - NEW Little Nightmares II - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K21 FIFA 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Rainbow Six Siege The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

