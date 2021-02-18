Silent Hill Game to be Announced 'Prominent Japanese Developer' This Summer, According to Report - News

posted 1 hour ago

Konami has apparently outsourced the Silent Hill IP to a "prominent Japanese developer," according to a report from VideoGamesChronicle. The new game in the franchise will be announced this summer.

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno in an interview said the developer has been working on a horror IP "with a very famous publisher" for over a year. This has led to speculation that the Polish developer is working on a new entry in the Silent Hill franchise.

If the Bloober Team and the report of a Japanese developer working on the franchise, it would mean two new entries in the IP are currently in production.

Sources have stated that the Japanese Silent Hill game will be somewhat of a departure from previous entries in the franchise.

