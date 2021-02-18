Bungie Announces Massive Studio Expansion, New IP Launching by 2025 - News

Bungie, best known for developing the Destiny franchise and the original Halo trilogy, has announced a massive studio expansion.

Its Bellevue, Washington headquarters will be expanded from 84,000 square feet to over 208,000. This will make room for recent and future hires as nearly one-quarter of Bungie employees have been hired during the pandemic and have never been to the studio.

Bungie will open up a new international studio in 2022, based in Amsterdam, which will mainly focus on publishing and marketing.

"We’re grateful and humbled that our independent success allows us to invest in our talented people and headquarters this year and are delighted to welcome Trace Harris and Pamela Kaufman to the Board of Directors," said Bungie CEO Pete Parsons.

"The past several years have been a time of tremendous growth and opportunity for Bungie. We are home to some of the brightest and best talent in the industry, and we look forward to expanding upon both our talent pool this year and increasing the resources to support them. Pamela and Trace also bring incredible media and entertainment experience, and we’re looking forward to taking advantage of their proven acumen as we continue to build the future of our company."

There will be two distinct teams at Bungie going forward. Luke Smith and Mark Noseworthy will continue to work on the Destiny universe. Jonny Ebbert and Zach Russell will lead the second team that will build and drive the creative vision and foundation for future games. The second team plans to release at least one new IP by 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

