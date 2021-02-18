DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power Announced for Switch - News

Nintendo has announced DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on June 4 for $59.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Suit Up as the DC Super Hero Girls and Save Metropolis!

Join the fight as Wonder Woman, Supergirl, and Batgirl from the animated series DC Super Hero Girls, and save Metropolis from some of DC’s most notorious Super-Villains! Each hero can battle baddies with a unique set of abilities: Wonder Woman uses her warrior skills with the Lasso of Truth and Flying Shield, Supergirl has Heat Vision and Super-Breath, and Batgirl can invent crime-fighting gadgets like the Batarang and Bat-Hook. But when you’re not out fighting crime, you have to balance the super life with their lives as teenagers!

Freely Explore the City as Teenage Super Heroes

Don’t forget to meet up at the best hangout spots from the show like Metropolis High School and Sweet Justice, which also happen to be great places where you can snap photos to share on Superstapost. But stay alert because you always have to protect your secret identity and you might even run into some of the city’s most mischievous Super-Villains like Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Star Sapphire.

