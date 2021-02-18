Star Wars: Hunters is a Free-to-Play Arena Combat Game, Announced for Switch and Mobile - News

Zynga and Lucasfilm Games have announced free-to-play competitive arena combat game, Star Wars: Hunters, for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. It will launch in 2021.

"Star Wars: Hunters draws inspiration from classic Star Wars stories and settings, but with a look and feel that is different from anything we have done before," said Lucasfilm Games vice president Douglas Reilly. "We’re thrilled to introduce this wildly creative cast of characters to our fans on Nintendo Switch, where they can join with their friends in thrilling battles at home or on the go."

View the official trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Hunters will connect players in real time to battle in arena settings inspired by iconic Star Wars locales. Play as daring Bounty Hunters, heroes of the Rebellion, and an Imperial stormtrooper, in an action game that immerses players in fast-paced and visually stunning Star Wars conflict.

