The Caligula Effect 2 Announced for Switch and PS4 - News

/ 225 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher FuRyu and developer Historia have announced The Caligula Effect 2 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan on June 24. No release date has been announced for the west.

View the announcement trailer below:

