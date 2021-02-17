Splatoon 3 Announced for Switch, Launches 2022 - News

/ 369 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo announced during the latest Nintendo Direct Splatoon 3 for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Splatoon 3 arrives on Nintendo Switch in 2022! In the wake of chaos, enter the sun scorched Splatlands and the new city, Splatsville, inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings. New weapons, moves, and more await, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates in the future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles