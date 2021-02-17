Mario Golf: Super Rush Announced for Switch, Launches June 25 - News

Nintendo during its latest Nintendo Direct has announced Mario Golf: Super Rush for the Nintendo Switch. The game will launch on June 25 and is part of the 35th anniversary of Mario.

The Mario Golf series returns to home consoles for the first time since 2003. Putt your golfing skills to the test in Mario Golf: Super Rush!

Enjoy golfing with familiar Mushroom Kingdom characters along with newly added features such as Story Mode, multiplayer modes like Speed Golf, and much more!

