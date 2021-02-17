Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Pyra and Myrtha as DLC - News

Nintendo during its latest Nintendo Direct announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be getting a new DLC fighter with Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in March.

The DLC fighters are part of the second fighters pass for the game and players can switch between the two forms of the Aegis as both have their unique powers.

View a trailer of the DLC fighters below:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

