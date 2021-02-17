World’s End Club Launches May 27 for Switch - News

/ 118 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher IzanagiGames and developer Too Kyo Games announced World’s End Club will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 27.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Twelve 12-year old kids go on a 1,200 km journey.

A new type of action-adventure game that fuses a thrilling story with 2D side-scrolling action.

A “dream team” adventure game with scenario written by Zero Escape series creator, Kotaro Uchikoshi, and Danganronpa‘s Kazutaka Kodaka as creative director.

Key Features:

Simple controls.

A fusion of 2D scrolling puzzle-action game and story-adventure game.

Key player choices alter the course of the adventure throughout the branching story.

12 unique and interesting characters!

Famous locations all over Japan.

The story unfolds in… unexpected ways.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles