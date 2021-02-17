Raspberry Mash Launches February 18 for Switch - News

Developer Ignition M announced the Pixel art action, shooting, and roguelike game, Raspberry Mash, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 18. It supports English, Japanese, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), and Korean language.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

We have finally revealed our newest game!

Fantasy, weapons, violence…

A girl who swears to take revenge on God. Using swords, spears, lasers, rocket launchers, and other weapons of different capabilities, defeat the enemies that stand in your way! Clear dungeons with close and long-range attacks and dodge rolls—an action, shooting, and roguelike game in pixel art.

