Microsoft Acquisition of Bethesda Was One Reason Google Shut Down Stadia First-Party Studios

Google recently announced it was shutting down its internal video game studios and changing its business focus with Stadia as a platform for third-party games.

It does appear Google didn't handle the situation very well as a report from Kotaku shows that Google Stadia vice president and general manager Phil Harrison sent out an e-mail to employees just a few days before the announcement of the closures.

"[Stadia Games and Entertainment] has made great progress building a diverse and talented team and establishing a strong lineup of Stadia exclusive games," said Harrison in the e-mail. "We will confirm the SG&E investment envelope shortly, which will, in turn, inform the SG&E strategy and 2021 [objectives and key results]."

Harrison in a Q&A session with Stadia employees a few days after the announced closures revealed he knew about the decision to shut down the first-party studios when he sent out the e-mail. The employees were unsurprisingly not happy.

He did provide some reasons for the closures and one of them was Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax.

Microsoft and Google are two of the biggest tech companies and are some of the biggest competitors in the cloud service. Google likely did not want to spend the kind of money it would take to be able to compete with Microsoft's first-party lineup of studios, which will grow to 23 developers once the ZeniMax deal is closed sometime this year.

Another reason given by Harrison is the rising costs of game development and the ongoing pandemic.

"Creating best-in-class games from the ground up takes many years and significant investment, and the cost is going up exponentially," he said.

