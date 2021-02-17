Control: Ultimate Edition Update on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 to Fix Bugs and Crash Issues - News

Remedy’s Communications Director Thomas Puha via Twitter says to expect an update sometime today for Control: Ultimate Edition that fixes some of the crash issues on the Xbox Series X|S and mission related bugs.

After this update rolls out Remedy will work with Microsoft to fix all of the crashes that players are experiencing on the Xbox Series X|S. A fix is currently in testing that will be released as another update. More information on this update will be released soon.

Control: Ultimate Edition is available now on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is also available for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Expect an update for Control Ultimate Edition on Wednesday for PS5 and Series X|S. It fixes some of the crash issues on X|S and mission related bugs. — Thomas Puha (@RiotRMD) February 16, 2021

Then, we're investigating Series X|S crashes with Microsoft, with a fix currently in testing. This would be another update. We'll have more on this as soon as possible. — Thomas Puha (@RiotRMD) February 16, 2021

