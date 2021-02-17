Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Sells Over 1 Million Units - Sales

Bandai Namco announced Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition has sold over one million units worldwide.

To celebrate the sales milestone, the digital version of the game has been discounted in Japan until March 3. The PS4 version is discounted to 4,827 yen for regular owners and 3,384 yen for PS Plus subscribers, while the Switch version is discounted to 3,385 yen. The game normally costs 6,270 yen.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide.

Thanks, Gematsu.

