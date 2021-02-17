CrossCode: A New Home Arrives February 26 - News

More than two years after its launch CrossCode will receive its long awaited DLC. Today, publisher Deck13 Interactive announced both the name of the DLC and its release date: A New Home will launch on PC on February 26. The console version will follow this summer.

With A New Home the story of CrossCode will expand even further. The story starts right after the events of the main game and players will be able to finally figure out what happened to Lea and all their favorite characters. The time has come to once and for all finish the raid.

To accompany the announcement and inform newcomers what CrossCode is all about, Deck13 posted a DLC trailer showcasing new puzzles, enemies, and story snippets.

DLC Features:

Fresh Content which will entertain players for about 8-10 hours

The biggest dungeon in the history of CrossCode

New challenging enemies and boss fights

New music tracks

And of course: The final chapter of the Raid

A New Home will drop on Steam and GOG on February 26. It will cost $8.99. For consoles, Deck13 is targeting a release this summer. Read our review of the base game here.

