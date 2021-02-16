Second Extinction Teaser Trailer Drops Giant Xbox Series X|S on a Dinosaur - News

Developer Systemic Reaction has released a short teaser trailer for the Xbox version of the dinosaur-themed three-player cooperative shooter, Second Extinction.

The trailer features a giant Xbox Series X|S being dropped on and killing a dinosaur, as well as revealing the full trailer for the Xbox version of the game will release on Thursday, February 18.

View the Xbox teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Second Extinction is an intense three-player cooperative shooter, where your goal is to wipe out the mutated dinosaurs that have taken over the planet. Teamwork is vital as you adopt the role of one of the survivors, using a unique combination of weapons, abilities and skills to take on the vast number of enemies. Fight through a maelstrom of bullets, bombs, teeth, claws and gore, it’s up to you to reclaim Earth!

Key Features:

Intense Three-Player Co-Op – Earth is overrun by mutated dinosaurs! Team up with up to two other resistance fighters to take it back in short but intense combat operations.

– Earth is overrun by mutated dinosaurs! Team up with up to two other resistance fighters to take it back in short but intense combat operations. Battle Mutated Monstrosities – These dinos are nothing like the ones in your history books! From electric raptors to behemoth T-Rexes that tower over the horizon, these deadly creatures have evolved into the ultimate killing machines.

– These dinos are nothing like the ones in your history books! From electric raptors to behemoth T-Rexes that tower over the horizon, these deadly creatures have evolved into the ultimate killing machines. Experience Spectacular Action – Combine your fireteam’s unique weapons and abilities for explosive results against overwhelming opposition in challenging combat set pieces.

– Combine your fireteam’s unique weapons and abilities for explosive results against overwhelming opposition in challenging combat set pieces. Take Part in a Joint Effort – Your actions, together with the rest of the community, will shape the course of the war against the dinosaurs.

Second Extinction is available now for PC via Steam Early Access and is also in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

