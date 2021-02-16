Reggie Fils-Aime: Plans for E3 2021 Don't Sound Compelling - News

Former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime in an interview with Gamertag Radio said E3 is an event that celebrates gaming, however, the plans for E3 2021 don't sound compelling.

"I think that E3, as an event and a moment in time where new content is shared and celebrated," said Fils-Aime. "I think that is truly magical for the global games business."

"I have to say that what I read doesn't sound all that compelling," he said about the plans for E3 2021.

He went on to explain how he would change E3 2021.

"If I were king for a day, I'll tell you how I would do it," he said. "I do think doing this digitally is absolutely right... Having said that, I think that the platform holders need to find a way digitally to enable their fans, their players, to experience the content."

"Because that's the key for E3 right - the ability to be playing The Last of Us Part 3 for the first time, or to play that next Breath of the Wild game for the first time, or to play the next great game coming from the new amalgamation of all the Xbox studios."

"To play for the first time is what’s magical and the platform holders need to figure out how to deliver that experience to their fans during an E3-like digital experience. I think that would be huge."

E3 2021 has been reported to be a digital event that will take place from June 15 to 17 and feature live-streamed coverage from 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT / to 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT.

The ESA is hoping to hold multiple two-hour keynotes from game partnerships, an awards show, a June 14 preview night, and other smaller streams from game publishers, and more. An example schedule suggests a 30-minute pre-show run by media partners, then a two-hour press conference by a console platform holder, followed by a Q&A and panel reaction.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

